MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $24.95 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $474.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,063,000 after acquiring an additional 217,600 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after acquiring an additional 121,278 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.