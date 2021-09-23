MAX Exchange Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $50,738.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $695,994.52 and approximately $50,738.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,480.64 or 1.00105984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.73 or 0.00825353 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.25 or 0.00405654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00268188 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002199 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004707 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

