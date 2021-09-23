McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce sales of $62.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.12 billion to $63.34 billion. McKesson posted sales of $60.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $251.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $254.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $260.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $258.54 billion to $263.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

MCK stock opened at $202.63 on Thursday. McKesson has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.44 and its 200-day moving average is $195.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

