McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 451 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,347. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.30.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.