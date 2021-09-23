McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 106,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 60,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.21. 25,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,025. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.