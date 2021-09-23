McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $21,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock traded up $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $162.69. The company had a trading volume of 51,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.79. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.