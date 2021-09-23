McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,489,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.76. The stock had a trading volume of 110,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,713. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $205.01 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.