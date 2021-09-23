MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $225.11

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.11 and traded as high as $232.99. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $230.69, with a volume of 53 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.72.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

