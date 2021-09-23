Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.39

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.39 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 22.39 ($0.29). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 1,063,971 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Metal Tiger in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of £37.51 million and a PE ratio of 5.36. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.92.

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

