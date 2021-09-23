Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Scotiabank issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank analyst expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MEOH. TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Methanex stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. Methanex has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

