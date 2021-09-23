Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank analyst expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.18.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$53.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Methanex has a one year low of C$29.12 and a one year high of C$62.49. The company has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at C$894,605.18. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee purchased 1,451 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,845.76. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 in the last 90 days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

