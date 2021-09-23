MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce sales of $127.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.10 million and the lowest is $125.90 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $127.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $511.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.70 million to $511.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $536.25 million, with estimates ranging from $535.30 million to $537.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $599.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $653.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $144.60 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total value of $654,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.42, for a total transaction of $7,334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,429,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $90,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,155,000. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

