Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.40

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as low as $1.66. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 636,558 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $71.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

