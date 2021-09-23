Mirrored Alibaba Price Tops $157.45 on Top Exchanges (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a market capitalization of $21.49 million and approximately $27,626.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be bought for approximately $157.45 or 0.00350731 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00114405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00165798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,792.70 or 0.99781220 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.29 or 0.06968653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.79 or 0.00779190 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 136,477 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

