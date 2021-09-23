Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Hits $377.32 on Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $28.03 million and approximately $169,558.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $377.32 or 0.00842257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00074094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00112426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00165707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,829.28 or 1.00069521 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.81 or 0.06979782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.00802881 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,296 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.