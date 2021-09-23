MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $395.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00135877 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 233,630,325 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

