Monkey Project Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,102.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Monkey Project has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $5,102.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,787,291 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

