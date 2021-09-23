Moonriver 1-Day Volume Tops $22.38 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for about $316.29 or 0.00707031 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $474.43 million and approximately $22.38 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00072689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00114362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00166404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,659.97 or 0.99833114 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.79 or 0.06980704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.92 or 0.00782216 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 1,500,000 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

