MoonSwap Achieves Market Cap of $8.90 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $163,607.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00365939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000642 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,824,028 coins and its circulating supply is 27,803,527 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.