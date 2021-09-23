Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,349.83

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,349.83 ($17.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,366 ($17.85). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,350 ($17.64), with a volume of 34,043 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £717.57 million and a PE ratio of 57.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,349.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,248.60.

In related news, insider Ben Thompson acquired 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £299.20 ($390.91). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,595 ($2,083.88). Insiders purchased 299 shares of company stock worth $409,775 over the last quarter.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

