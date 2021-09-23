Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $401.00

Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 401 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 378 ($4.94), with a volume of 50256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.70).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Libertas Partners upped their target price on Motorpoint Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of £340.92 million and a P/E ratio of 42.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 344.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 307.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

