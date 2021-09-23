Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,501 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $223.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,347,955. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.10 and its 200 day moving average is $223.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

