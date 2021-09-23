Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 748 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,471 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $594.45. 124,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,751. The company has a market capitalization of $263.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.49. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $615.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.63.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.