Mutual Advisors LLC Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,284,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 189.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.38. 31,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,044. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $215.75 and a one year high of $309.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

