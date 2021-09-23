My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Cap of $14.88 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $14.88 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00004843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00073963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00112943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00166360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,828.25 or 1.00368996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.69 or 0.07018464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.61 or 0.00816355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

