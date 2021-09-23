Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.55. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 24,558,581 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAKD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

