Nano (NANO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $69.96 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Nano has a market capitalization of $689.74 million and approximately $69.96 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $5.18 or 0.00011567 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,752.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.79 or 0.07038322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00365649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $550.76 or 0.01230692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00114527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.45 or 0.00555173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.48 or 0.00532888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.44 or 0.00327229 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

