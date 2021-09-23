Nasym Afsari Sells 18,781 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,781 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $1,128,925.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nasym Afsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Nasym Afsari sold 5,806 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $348,940.60.

On Thursday, September 9th, Nasym Afsari sold 32,268 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,805,717.28.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00.

Shares of NYSE:MEG traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.56. 166,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61,720 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 104,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

