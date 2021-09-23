National Bankshares Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $64.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $56.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,744. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 858,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,083,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.