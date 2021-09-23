National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 611,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of National Retail Properties worth $28,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

