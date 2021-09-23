National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.94

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.94 and last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 7087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.
Several brokerages have issued reports on EYE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75.
In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in National Vision by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in National Vision by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 304,338 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in National Vision by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 153,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,574 shares during the period.
National Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYE)
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
