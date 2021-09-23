National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.94

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.94 and last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 7087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EYE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in National Vision by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in National Vision by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 304,338 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in National Vision by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 153,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,574 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

