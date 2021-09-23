Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 199,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,909,602 shares.The stock last traded at $22.36 and had previously closed at $22.15.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Get Navient alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 36.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 89,475 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth $282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Navient by 62.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 46,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,116,278 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.