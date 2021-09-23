NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post $120.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.00 million and the lowest is $119.73 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $115.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $475.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.28 million to $478.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $476.11 million, with estimates ranging from $470.72 million to $481.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NBTB opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

