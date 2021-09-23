NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.27 Million

Brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce $126.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.20 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $125.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $500.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.03 million to $502.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.26 million to $594.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoGenomics.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

