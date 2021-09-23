Nerve Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.07 Million (NRV)

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Nerve Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $17.74 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded down 80.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00135410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00012586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00045147 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars.

