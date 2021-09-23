New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154,140 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.06% of New Residential Investment worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.