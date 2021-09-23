Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Position Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.96 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

