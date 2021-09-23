NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NXE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. 114,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.17.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,322 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 3,016,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 2,807,033 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.