NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

