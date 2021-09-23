NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.02% from the company’s previous close.

NXE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of NXE stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.06. 1,937,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,445. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 41.05, a current ratio of 41.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.80.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.