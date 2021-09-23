Nexo Market Capitalization Hits $852.32 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Nexo has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $852.32 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00135410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00012586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00045147 BTC.

About Nexo

NEXO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.