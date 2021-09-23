NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to announce $55.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.35 million and the highest is $57.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $215.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.58 million to $218.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $234.10 million, with estimates ranging from $230.11 million to $241.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Several analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Truist lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

