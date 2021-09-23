NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,752.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $550.76 or 0.01230692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.48 or 0.00532888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.44 or 0.00327229 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00024834 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001425 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00051141 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014697 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

