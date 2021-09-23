NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.5% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NEE stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.18. 197,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,882,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $77.27.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.