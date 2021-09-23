NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Hits $3,165.62 on Major Exchanges (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,165.62 or 0.07233180 BTC on major exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $872,804.81 and $4,352.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00054675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00127502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00045609 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 276 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

