NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Cut by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 434,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $67,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,837,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,041,581,000 after purchasing an additional 486,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.68. 535,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,713. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $252.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

