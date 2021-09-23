NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stake Lessened by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,462 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of NiSource worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NYSE NI traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,589. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

