Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.31.

JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE:JWN opened at $28.49 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2,849.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 340.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.