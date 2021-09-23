Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.01

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and traded as high as $32.25. Northway Financial shares last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 1,228 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28.

Northway Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Northway Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It also involves in the provision of general commercial banking business and offers commercial, construction, real estate mortgages, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Conway, NH.

