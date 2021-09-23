NuShares (NSR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 249.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, NuShares has traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $786,267.37 and $10.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00024245 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,165,698,868 coins and its circulating supply is 5,861,229,627 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

